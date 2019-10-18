DA councillor in Tshwane AWOL for months

The City of Tshwane is investigating a councillor who has been absent for months without leave yet enjoying his full R45,000 a month salary.

Pretoria West DA ward councillor Carlo de Bruin was last at a council meeting on February 12 and has since missed 12 consecutive sittings.

The Tshwane municipality said De Bruin's fate will be decided next week when a special committee investigating his absence tables its findings and recommendations.

Since his last appearance at a council meeting, De Bruin has earned about R450,000.

Council chief whip Christo van der Heever told Sowetan yesterday he expected the investigation into De Bruin to be finalised next week.

Van der Heever confirmed De Bruin was absent without leave but denied that he had absconded for 10 months.