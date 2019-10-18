South Africa

DA councillor in Tshwane AWOL for months

By Isaac Mahlangu - 18 October 2019 - 11:36
A Tshwane Metro council committee is investigating Carlo de Bruin. / Thapelo Morebudi
A Tshwane Metro council committee is investigating Carlo de Bruin. / Thapelo Morebudi

The City of Tshwane is investigating a councillor who has been absent for months without leave yet enjoying his full R45,000 a month salary.

Pretoria West DA ward councillor Carlo de Bruin was last at a council meeting on February 12 and has since missed 12 consecutive sittings.

The Tshwane municipality said De Bruin's fate will be decided next week when a special committee investigating his absence tables its findings and recommendations.

Since his last appearance at a council meeting, De Bruin has earned about R450,000.

Council chief whip Christo van der Heever told Sowetan yesterday he expected the investigation into De Bruin to be finalised next week.

Van der Heever confirmed De Bruin was absent without leave but denied that he had absconded for 10 months.

DA councillor goes 'Awol' for nine months‚ leaving ANC fuming

The ANC has accused DA councillor Carlos de Bruin of absconding from work for nine months.
News
2 weeks ago

"He had been absent. with sick leave, there's a difference between being absent with leave or without.

"Councillor De Bruin's situation has been investigated by the special committee and they're in the final stages of that investigation. They have a meeting on the 23rd next week, they will make a recommendation to council."

Sowetan can, however, reveal that according to council records, De Bruin had been recorded as being on sick leave for the April 11 special sitting, had sent an apology for the April 25 meeting and was marked absent for eight of the 10 meetings missed this year.

Calls to remove Kruger statue gain momentum

The Tshwane municipality is mulling over calls to rename Church Square and also the removal of the statue of Paul Kruger in the city centre. Tshwane ...
News
4 years ago

The Municipal Systems Act 32 of 2000 stipulates if a councillor is absent from three consecutive council meetings, they should be removed and their ward be declared vacant.

ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said they have been reliably informed that the DA in Tshwane cannot get hold of De Bruin who has since relocated to Cape Town.

"He has simply gone AWOL, and the DA is afraid to go for by-elections, in particular ward 3, due to their poor service delivery," Maepa said.

"We would like the salaries that De Bruin has enjoyed without rendering any service whatsoever to be returned."

De Bruin's cellphone message referred callers to another Tshwane councillor.

Cape Town pushes back against taxi bosses, issuing R1m in fines and impounding 118 vehicles

The pushback came after protests in Dunoon, which left stakeholders on either side seething
News
2 weeks ago

Violent 'protests' suspended in Cape Town, taxi bosses apologise

Violent protests in which motorists were stoned, trucks set alight and roads closed have been "temporarily suspended" in and around Dunoon in Cape ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Rubbish swept from police van in alleged illegal dumping

A DA ward councillor in Middleburg had described illegal dumping in the Mpumalanga town as "a big problem".
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X