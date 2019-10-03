The ANC has accused DA councillor Carlos de Bruin of absconding from work for nine months.

According to the ANC‚ the official opposition in Tshwane‚ the ward 3 councillor had moved to Cape Town while drawing his salary from Tshwane's coffers.

ANC regional secretary Eugene Modise accused the DA of covering up for De Bruin‚ who they say has contravened no less than two laws.

Modise said that despite this bunking work by the DA councillor‚ his party feared facing off in a by-election against the ANC.

"The ANC has learned with total dismay about the ward councillor of ward 3 in Pretoria West‚ who has absconded his duties for nine months and counting. The DA councillor Carlos de Bruin has simply gone Awol [absent without leave] and not even the DA can account for his whereabouts.

"The ANC has received information that the councillor now stays in the Western Cape and is a permanent resident in Cape Town. So the seat was vacated when he moved out of Tshwane in 2018‚" said Modise.