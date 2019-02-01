Solly Msimanga survives no confidence motion

Outgoing Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has survived a third motion of no confidence brought against him by the opposition ANC.

Msimanga survived after council speaker Katlego Mathebe disallowed a session to vote on the motion to remove the mayor in the Tshwane council late last night.

After hours of exchanging racial slurs, derogatory words and throwing water bottles across the floor towards Msimanga, the mayor was saved by Mathebe, prompting opposition parties to cause an uproar.

"This motion is disallowed and also it is impractical because, at the end of the day, he is vacating office. If you are not happy with my ruling, you know what to do in terms of section 40," the speaker said.