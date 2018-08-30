City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is likely go to bed tonight an ordinary councillor. The ANC and EFF are expected to vote him out of office.

Should this happen at today’s council meeting‚ his party‚ the DA‚ will lose power in the municipality‚ which it has run through a coalition‚ supported by the EFF. The EFF and ANC both tabled a motion of no confidence in Msimanga over a R12-billion consultancy tender‚ which led to the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola last week.

The two parties have a majority of 112 councillors‚ enough to remove Msimanga. EFF leader Julius Malema had called on the DA to nominate another candidate from the party to take over from Msimanga‚ but following an urgent meeting on Wednesday‚ leader Mmusi Maimane refused to do so.

“We stand firmly and resolutely behind the mayor of Tshwane‚" Maimane said at a press briefing following the meeting. "Come tomorrow [Thursday]‚ we will not be presenting a different candidate‚" he added. Maimane’s pronouncements come amid rumours of divisions within the DA caucus in Tshwane‚ where some party members are said to be ready to vote with the ANC and EFF to oust Msimanga. Although the outcome of the meeting is a boost for Msimanga internally‚ it may prove to be the downfall of the party in Tshwane.