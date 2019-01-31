ANC, EFF call for Msimanga to vacate office immediately, not in two weeks

The EFF and ANC have put their political differences aside and have called for Tshwane executive mayor Solly Msimanga to vacate office on Thursday.

This comes after Msimanga handed his resignation letter to speaker Katlego Mathebe on Thursday, stating that he will officially leave office on February 11.

City of Tshwane Council, which sat on Thursday, was marred by interruptions when opposition parties questioned the speaker about Msimanga's intentions to seek an additional 11 days before vacating the capital city’s highest office.

“We are asking that he leaves immediately. What does he want to do? Allow (Mathebe) the House to debate on Msimanga’s fate?” said ANC councillor Lesego Makhubela.

“We don’t want a resignation of [11] days. What does he want to do? We are rejecting a Msholozi kind of resignation, we are saying that we want it now ... we must vote, now or never.”