Best and Worst dressed at the 2019 Feather Awards

Last night the atmosphere in inner city Johannesburg was filled with colourful garments and personalities as members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered to celebrate the 11th annual Feather Awards.

The awards were hosted at 1 Fox Junction and were a star-studded and colourful affair. Some A-listers on the guest list included the winner of the Most Stylish Individual, LootLove, Hunk of the Year and designer extraordinaire Rich Mnisi, as well as Socialite of the Year Mihlali Ndamase.

The ceremony was fabulous and some of the stars were dressed to the nines, but as you would usually find at any event eMzansi, there were some dire fashion choices. From ill-fitting suits to edgy looks gone wrong, questionable choices were aplenty.

Here is our round up of the good, the bad and the ugly style choices from the Feather Awards.