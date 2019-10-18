Best and Worst dressed at the 2019 Feather Awards
Last night the atmosphere in inner city Johannesburg was filled with colourful garments and personalities as members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community gathered to celebrate the 11th annual Feather Awards.
The awards were hosted at 1 Fox Junction and were a star-studded and colourful affair. Some A-listers on the guest list included the winner of the Most Stylish Individual, LootLove, Hunk of the Year and designer extraordinaire Rich Mnisi, as well as Socialite of the Year Mihlali Ndamase.
The ceremony was fabulous and some of the stars were dressed to the nines, but as you would usually find at any event eMzansi, there were some dire fashion choices. From ill-fitting suits to edgy looks gone wrong, questionable choices were aplenty.
Here is our round up of the good, the bad and the ugly style choices from the Feather Awards.
WORST DRESSED
LASIZWE
Lasizwe been collecting his coins this year but its unfortunate that his fortunes haven't translated to his style choices yet. While the suit is a safe choice, it isn’t a good fit and the plumage appliqué around his shoulders made him look like a plucked chicken. Being at the Feathers doesn’t mean you have to look like a moulting bird.
RAMI CHUENE
In other feather-related news, here is another example of taking the name of an award ceremony too literal. While Rami’s dress accentuates her figure and the bust is a creative interpretation of the peacock feathers, the train at the back is an unnecessary addition to an already conceptual garment.
TSHEPI VUNDLA
Stylist and influencer Tshepi Vundla usually gets it right on the red carpet, well she has to! It's part of her job description. But at this year’s Feather Awards, the influencer seemed to have dated back her fashion to an early 2000s matric dance. The fit also does nothing for her figure.
SKOLOPAD
Has Skolopad ever gotten a red carpet look right? No! And she clearly doesn’t get tired of seeing her name dragged into the worst dressed list every time she steps out. While this outfit might have worked for a slaughter house for chickens, it didn’t fit the glamorous occasion. We would even go as far as saying it doesn’t fit any occasion.
BEST DRESSED
ZOZIBINI TUNZI
Miss SA pulled out all the stops at the Feather Awards! Draped in a metallic dress with a plunging neck-line and a thigh-high slit, she wasn’t there to play, she came to slay. We loved everything about this garment from the fit to the cut, and oh those legs! Absolutely ravishing.
KGOSI 'KRAYZI K' MODISANE
WE DID IT!!!. . Growing up I always dreamt of making history and leaving a mark in the world. Today was the pat in the back from @featherssa. We are all Human and I AM A HOT CHIC!!!!! . . Ps. I dedicate this award to the memory of my late Mother Linzy “DUDU” Modisane, and her mother Helen Fenyane . . #StyleDiary #HotChick2019 #MoreThanYouCanSee
Krayzi K really stepped out like a Feather Award winner and we love to see it. The recipient of the Hot Chick of The Year award wore a pink gown with ruffles and we love how they flow so seamlessly on her body.
LONDIE LONDON
We love a woman who knows her body! Londie London looks absolutely stunning in this sheer Bride and Co SA bodycon dress. From the sparkling shoes to the metallic print that accentuates her figure, she tops it off with a fitting crown for red carpet royalty.
NKULULEKO 'NKULEY' MASEMOLA
I really am who I needed to look up to when I was growing up — I hope I’m representing alot of babies who feel they have to dim themselves down to shy away from the stereotypes put on expressive queer bodies. No one is going to be you for you. thank you @naoserati for the amazing dress. #feathers11
The theme for this year’s Feather Awards was “step into the future” and model Nkuley did just that in this Nas Serati dress! We love the colour, the fit and the bold shoulder which has the right amount of drama for an event like the Feather Awards.