Cape Town pushes back against taxi bosses, issuing R1m in fines and impounding 118 vehicles

In the wake of a week of violent protests in Dunoon, the city of Cape Town issued more than R1m in warrants and impounded 118 taxis.

The pushback from the city came after the protests, which left stakeholders on either side seething.

Over the past week, taxi bosses have lamented the city's alleged failure to grant the Dunoon Taxi Association the licences it sought. This led to cars being stoned, roads being blocked and infrastructure torched, to the extent that five schools were prevented from reopening and business was severely affected.

In retaliation, a joint operation between traffic services, metro police, SAPS, other law enforcement and the SANDF issued 432 warrants valued at R1,043,200, recorded 22 warrant arrests and issued 1,583 fines for various transgressions.