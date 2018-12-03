'I'm no sexist bigot' - Herman Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will today head to court to force his predecessor, Parks Tau, to apologise for accusing him of being a bigoted sexist who is racist and wished he wasn't black.

"It is so outrageous and ironical to suggest that I do not want to be considered black when I decided to name my company Black Like Me," Mashaba states in an affidavit filed at the Johannesburg High Court.

But Tau is opposing Mashaba's defamation case against him on the grounds that he was reacting to public comments made by the mayor.

The events that led to Mashaba's case against Tau occurred after the 2016 municipal elections when the DA and ANC were involved in a dead heat in the metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekhuruleni and Nelson Mandela Bay.

On August 22 2016, the inaugural council meeting of the City of Johannesburg was held in which a speaker and a mayor were supposed to be elected. During that meeting, ANC councillor Nonhlanhla Mthembu collapsed and died.

At her funeral, Tau said Mashaba had no respect for women. "The City of Johannesburg is today led by a man who believes women who are senior executives prostituted themselves to be in the jobs they are in. He says that in fact for them to earn the positions that they are in they had to sleep with the leadership.

"We have heard views from the mayor, Herman Mashaba, who says that in fact if it were up to him he would not want to be black."