South Africa

KZN serial rapist sentenced to seven life terms

By LWANDILE BHENGU - 14 September 2019 - 15:37
A KZN serial rapist has been sentenced to seven life terms for rapes committed between 2014 and 2016 in the areas of Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A KwaZulu-Natal serial rapist has been sentenced to seven terms of life imprisonment.

Mlungisi Mjoli, 32, appeared in the Durban High Court on Friday where he was convicted on seven counts of rape which were committed between 2014 and 2016 in the areas of Intsikeni, Chatsworth, Inanda and KwaDukuza.

“His modus operandi was to break into homes during the night while he also targeted women walking alone at night. He would threaten his victims with a knife and rape them,” said KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

In 2010 Mjoli was  sentenced to nine years in prison for rape. He was released on parole in 2014.

