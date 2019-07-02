Child preyed on by 'serial rapist neighbour' to undergo hysterectomy

An 11-year-old girl will have to undergo a hysterectomy after allegedly being repeatedly raped by a neighbour in Port Elizabeth.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be identified until he pleads, was arrested last week for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting four underage girls in Kwazakele.

He appeared in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Monday as an enraged woman described the agonising trauma her 11-year-old niece was suffering after allegedly being raped by him over a three-year period.

HeraldLIVE reported on Tuesday that the child was lying in hospital awaiting a date to undergo a hysterectomy - an operation to remove her uterus.