Three get over 20 years each for taxi rape cases

Three men were on Wednesday sentenced to more than 20 years each for several rape cases committed in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said Lungile Nkambule, Welile Mazwi and Gift Lebogang Mokoena were jailed for the "taxi rape” cases committed in Booysens in 2017.

Dlamini said in November 2018, serial rapist Mokoena was also sentenced to 13 life terms and 340 years' imprisonment for other cases committed in Booysens, Meadowlands, Kliptown, Johannesburg Central, Rosebank and Alberton.

Criminal proceedings are still continuing on other cases against Mazwi, who was captured on CCTV while using his [alleged] rape victim’s bank card in Florida, said Dlamini. Investigations on the taxi rapes were escalated to provincial level after it was established that there was a high prevalence of serial rapes, mostly by taxi drivers.

“Twenty-six cases had been registered. There were also similarities regarding the incidents of rape, kidnappings and robbery of victims’ valuable goods. It is where it became clear that serial rapists were involved,” said Dlamini.

“The suspects were arrested through forensic evidence, identification parades, identification of victims’ properties and information received from members of the community.”

Dlamini said Nothile Dlamini and Tshepo Masiya are already serving their sentences after they were both sentenced to more than 60 years' imprisonment during May and November 2018. Manqoba Ntsika Mdluli, Sphiwe Dlamini and Gerald Vusi Hlatshwayo are still on trial.

“ No criminal will go unpunished and we will continue to arrest any individual who breaks the law and they will face justice,” said Dlamini.