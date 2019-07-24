Serial child rapist in Gauteng sentenced to life in prison

A serial rapist north of Pretoria was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday after his “reign of terror” in 2016.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said in a statement the Garankuwa magistrate’s court found Mavhusha Livhuwani Vincent, 41, guilty of three of nine counts of raping children aged nine to 12 years old.

“Nine cases of child rape were reported to police in Loate, Tshwane north,” Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the police for “removing yet another serial rapist from the streets, thus ensuring the safety of children and other vulnerable persons”.