Wanted man linked to 18 rape cases arrested

A serial rapist who allegedly terrorised communities of Soweto over a 10 year period is expected to appear in court soon after being arrested this weekend.

According to the police, the man is linked to 18 rape cases committed since 2009 in Meadowlands, Orlando, and other parts of Soweto.

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the man was arrested in connection with a taxi-related murder that was reported at the Evaton police station in February.

“Subsequent investigations have at this point seen the suspect being linked to 18 rape cases committed over a period of 10 years since 2009 in Meadowlands, Orlando and other parts of Soweto,” Peters said.

She said the multi-disciplinary operation was conducted by a task team set up to specifically look into taxi violence, public violence, police killings, high profile cases, ATM-bombings and truck hijackings.

“Police in Gauteng have since liaised with police in KwaZulu Natal to also establish possible linkage to various serious and violent incidents of crime reported in Madadeni, Bergville, Harrismith and Estcourt between 2018 and 2019,” Peters said.

She said further investigations are underway and will continue until police are satisfied that all possibilities of links to previous crimes have been exhausted.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the team for the diligence and commitment shown during the deployment of the respective joint disciplines. What started out as an investigation of one murder case has yielded greater results.

"Integration of resources has yet again proven to be valuable in the tracing of most wanted suspects whom police have in many instances, found to be repeat-offenders responsible for a large percentage of serious and violent crimes. This breakthrough must serve as motivation for our members to continue the hard work and rid our streets and communities of hardened criminals," said, reaffirming police's commitment to prioritise the reduction of serious and violent crime.

The suspect will appear in Court soon pending consultation with the Prosecuting Authorities.