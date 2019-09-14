Housing activists take City of Cape Town to court

Activist organisation and law centre Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) has launched litigation in the Cape High Court to compel the City of Cape Town to develop a housing policy that would require new developments to include affordable housing.

To launch the litigation about 30 NU and Reclaim the City members picketed outside a proposed new apartment development “The Vogue” on 7 Buitengracht street in the city centre.

According to NU attorney Jonty Cogger, the city approved the development but it does not include affordable housing units in its building plans. Cogger says it is just one example of numerous building developments the city has allowed though most Capetonians cannot afford to live in them.

“Ndifuna Ukwazi over the last two years has objected to about 50 development applications, and has argued that when the city approves private developments It has an obligation to transform the spatial apartheid by asking developers to include affordable housing in their developments,” said Cogger, adding that only 10% of Capetonians could afford to live in an inner-city building like The Vogue.