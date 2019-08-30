'I'll be back': KZN 'highway rapist' taunts courtroom after being sentenced to 32 life terms

Handing down her sentence, magistrate Bilkish Asmal said that the crimes showed a level of disrespect for a woman's bodily integrity.

"These are serious offences that the court has to deal with every day. The victims in this matter were law-abiding citizens who were desperate for employment and were stripped of their dignity and humanity," he said.

Mavila appeared unfazed as Asmal lambasted him for showing no remorse.

"You lack the capacity for mercy, which you now want the court to give you," she said

The gallery filled with Mavila's victims and their supporters let out a sigh of relief as the sentencing was handed down, shouting "you are disgusting" as he left the dock.

It was also revealed in court that Mavila, a Mozambican national, was in the country illegally and that he continued on his rape spree simply because he was not caught.

He was also sentenced to a further 15 years for robbery and 10 years each for two counts of attempted rape.

MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza, who was in attendance, said that she hoped that Mavila's sentencing would act as a deterrent.