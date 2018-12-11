KZN serial rapist's victim lives with fear and shame - six years on

For one victim of serial rapist Amos Ngobeni — who was violated in front of her helpless boyfriend six years ago — the fear and shame of her ordeal linger on.

"I was afraid to even go out of the house, especially at night. I would have to make sure that all the doors were locked all the time," the woman from Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, said in a victim impact statement before the Durban High Court on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ngobeni was convicted on 19 counts of rape. One of his victims was just seven years old.

Judge Shyam Gyanda found that Ngobeni’s assertion that his victims were prostitutes and their rape had been consensual recompense for a failure to pay a R100 protection fee rang hollow.

Now, with the court dealing with his sentencing proceedings, his victims have found a voice.