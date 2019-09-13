South Africa

21 quotes from Hlaudi Motsoeneng that made him a household name

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 13 September 2019 - 07:10
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng continues to make headlines during his appearance at the state capture inquiry.

While his qualifications, involvement with the Guptas and his “many” roles at the SABC are up for debate, there is no denying that whatever he says leaves many in stitches.

In no particular order, here are some of the quotes from Motsoeneng which have made him a household name:

Two kinds of people

“You have two kinds of people in this world. You have certificated people and educated people. You can have many degrees, but also in that you need brain.” —  2015

Practicality

“I don’t believe in scientific research. I believe in practicality.” — 2016

Educated people

“All that many educated people know how to do is to read the whole day. They don’t have time to think.” — 2016

Unity

“I have been thinking maybe our employees should have uniforms so that they can understand unity.” — 2016

Board could not bulldoze me - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

I stand for what I believe in, what is correct - Hlaudi
News
1 day ago

Experience to do the work

“Your degrees can’t work for you. You need experience to do the work. When these people come with their degrees, they drain the same people [who are skilled but don’t have degrees]." — 2014

Encouraging crime

“If you always put crime on media, you report about crime ... actually what you are doing you are encouraging young people to commit crime.” — 2015

Some leaders are born

“Some leaders are born. Like myself, I am a born leader, so you can’t take that away from me. I have been leading from a young age. From Standard 3 I was a leader, even leading my own teachers.” — 2015

Training doctors and lawyers

“I trained doctors and at the SABC I trained lawyers. That's because all they know is theory. No-one in the SABC was better than me.” — 2019

'MultiChoice CEO told me I was mad, but it was good madness' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday boasted about how he strong-armed MultiChoice into funding the public broadcaster's 24-hour news ...
News
1 day ago

Running SA

“I know how to run South Africa, man. I have managed a billion [rand] company. I don't need to be a councillor, I need to be a person taking decisions.” — 2019

Corruption

“Maybe I should accept that I am corrupt, and I am accepting it. I am corrupt. My corruption is the good one because it is turning around the lives of the people of South Africa. That is my corruption.” — 2019

Broadcasting is talent

“There are many people at the SABC without matric. Broadcasting is talent. Most who excel have talent, not qualifications.” — 2019

Problems and solutions

“The reason why we are not getting jobs is because, when you apply for jobs, people are asking you about experience. I don't talk about problems, I talk about solutions.” — 2019

Land

“Government should give the people land that belongs to government before we can expropriate other lands.” — 2019

'SABC had catched big fish in me' - Hlaudi

Hlaudi so good that he sought to capture Guptas
News
2 days ago

Good leader

“Hlaudi is a very good leader, the doer, the implementer and if you want to change South Africa, vote ACM.” — 2019

Going back to school

“Should I go back to school? The answer is a big no.” — 2016

Hlaudi, the public figure 

“Everywhere I go around the world, people acknowledge Hlaudi.” — 2017

Recognition 

“I want to applaud people who recognise this wonderful person called Hlaudi. Because when I came here there was no SABC. People will tell you there was no SABC. When I came here, there was just a disaster.” — 2016

'I didn't fire SABC8, I said they can look for opportunities elsewhere'

Former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng has rejected claims that he was directly involved in the suspension of eight journalists ...
News
1 day ago

Miracles 

“I believe in myself and I believe that everywhere I am I do miracles and I will do these miracles in the position I am going to apply.” — 2016

Hullabaloo

“No one else, and also you see when you have all this hullabaloo around you. I was not produced by media; I was not produced by individuals. I have my own brain, I have my own vision and I want to repeat my future is in my hands.” — 2017

Mesmerise

“All these people sitting here, they have qualifications but if they have to take me head on, they know I mesmerise them.” — 2016

The one and only 

“In my view Hlaudi Motsoeneng is Hlaudi Motsoeneng and there is one Hlaudi Motsoeneng in South Africa, is this one called Hlaudi Motsoeneng.” — 2016

'I know Zuma, but he's not my friend,' Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells commission

Former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng discussed his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

I banned coverage of violent protests to protect public property - Hlaudi

Former SABC chief operations officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng stands by the decision he took to ban the public broadcaster from covering violent ...
News
2 days ago

No, Hlaudi, you didn't lecture here, says Wits Business School

A guest speaker does not an academic make, Wits Business School said in response to claims made by Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the state capture commission.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X