Avoid Sandton on Friday, JMPD warns, as 10,000 protesters gather

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists to avoid Sandton, Johannesburg, for most of Friday, ahead of a planned protest against gender-based violence.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said traffic will be diverted on certain roads.

Road closures were set to start at 3am and end at 2pm. He said Rivonia Drive will be blocked between 5th Street and Grayston Drive, where protesters will gather.

Minnaar said Maude Street will also be blocked at Gwen Lane, at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).