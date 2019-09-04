Former South African Broadcasting Corporation chief executive Lulama Mokhobo said Hlaudi Motsoeneng took her to meet the Gupta family within a week of her appointment in 2012.

Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay allegedly lobbied her to allow them access to one of the public broadcaster's channels.

Mokhobo was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

"After I was appointed‚ [Motsoeneng] who was acting COO‚ came to my office and said I have to take you somewhere very quickly. He wouldn’t tell me where it was. We arrived at this massive house and I saw on the wall‚ Sahara Computers‚" she told the commission.

"I went in together with Hlaudi‚ I do recall my phone and everyone else’s phone was taken and the batteries removed. We then went into a dining room where the people present proceeded to congratulate me. I think it was Ajay‚ Atul‚ Duduzane (Zuma) and Ace Magashule’s son (Tshepo Magashule).