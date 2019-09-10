No, Hlaudi, you didn't lecture here, says Wits Business School

A guest speaker does not an academic make.

This is a curt response posted by the Wits Business School on Twitter in response to claims made by former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

Motsoeneng claimed during testimony that he “lectures at universities”, including at Wits “about leadership”. He also claimed that his lectures were turned into part of the curriculum.

But the Wits Business School denied this, saying he only spoke there once, in 2013.