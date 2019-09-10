SIU refers 11 SABC 'crimes' worth R267m to NPA
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) believes it has amassed sufficient evidence for the referral of 11 criminal matters to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) related to alleged commercial crimes at the SABC amounting to R267m, MPs heard on Tuesday.
This is according to the head of the SIU, advocate Andy Mothibi, who was updating the National Assembly's oversight committee on communications about their probes into criminal activities at Auckland Park.
Mothibi said the 11 criminal cases implicated 10 private companies that have been trading with the SABC, eight former SABC executives as well as former and current members of the public broadcaster's board.
He said the potential charges ranged from theft, fraud and violations of the Companies' Act and the Public Finance Management Act.
Mothibi said the NPA had agreed to appoint a dedicated prosecutor to deal with all SABC-related prosecutions.
"So we're happy that there should be traction soon on those matters," said Mothibi, before turning to disciplinary cases flowing from their investigations.
"We indicate the investigation has produced evidence to support 24 disciplinary referrals arising out of the matters investigated. The evidence implicates about 14 officials who have all been charged ...seven of these matters have been finalised, the latest referral was on May 6 against a board member in respect of the SABC security contract."
Mothibi also reported that the SIU was still pursuing civil litigation in 10 high court cases to the tune of R560m.
These included the more than R21m it was claiming from former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The first recovery claim against Motsoeneng is of the R11m he got paid irregularly by the SABC as a success fee in relation to controversial contracts entered into with pay-TV provider MultiChoice.
The second one, of R10m, stems from irregular appointments, salary hikes, suspensions and unlawful terminations of contracts under Motsoeneng's watch.
The SIU is also claiming more than R62m from former SABC chief financial officer James Aguma and company Lornavision related to a TV licence fee collections contract that was set aside by the high court last year.
