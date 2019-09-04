WATCH LIVE | SABC8 journalists speak at the state capture inquiry

"Getting into that environment I found decay, a serious state of decay. It was subdued, but you could sense that the kind of equilibrium companies would be hoping for is not the kind of equilibrium I found there," she said.

"There was something bubbling underneath. The newsroom was on auto-pilot."

Managers in the newsroom had no credibility among journalists.

Magopeni said the nature of the leadership there did not help journalists do what they needed to do. "You had people who were supposed to lead the newsroom who were not trusted by journalists. They had no legitimacy or did not command the [necessary] authority to be trusted by journalists in the newsroom," Magopeni said.