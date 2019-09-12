'MultiChoice CEO told me I was mad, but it was good madness' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday boasted about how he strong-armed MultiChoice into funding the public broadcaster's 24-hour news channel.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry for the third day, Motsoeneng said former SABC chief executive Lulama Mokhobo and then board chairman Ben Ngubane failed in their bid to get MultiChoice to sponsor a channel for SABC news..

Motsoeneng then asked to take a crack at the negotiations, according to him.

"I went and engaged them, it was not easy. We were fighting, because when I approached the CEO of MultiChoice, he said to me sometimes it seems like you are mad. I said it’s a good madness because it’s in the interest of the SABC.