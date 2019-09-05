SABC CEO was 'lame duck' under 'alpha and omega' Hlaudi Motsoeneng

SABC economics editor Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki told the state capture inquiry on Thursday that Hlaudi Motsoeneng was the "alpha and omega" of the public broadcaster as head of operations, rendering the chief executive officer a "lame duck".

She testified that Motsoeneng's policies, back in 2014 when he was in the position, bent the mandate of the SABC and constrained journalists from practising their vocation. She made specific reference to a policy that banned the SABC from broadcasting violent protests.

"It is heinous to hide from citizens what they need to know about how they are governed; to be asked to mute the public voice in a democracy was for me a treasonous request," she said.

"Our journalists were being constrained from practising their vocation as they have been taught. The fact that in a cavalier way we were being asked to bend the very mandate of public broadcasting."