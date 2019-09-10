'I never lied, God knows that I have never lied': Motsoeneng tells state capture inquiry

Former SABC executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he feels insulted when claims are made that he lied about his qualifications.

Testifying for the first time at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, he did not waste any time in making an opening statement which slammed reports that he lied about having completed matric.

Speaking about his early career, Motsoeneng said he started working at the SABC as a freelancer in 1989, while he was still in school. He said he continued as a freelancer until 1995 when he was headhunted by then SABC head of news, Alwyn Kloppers, for a permanent position.

"I declared from the onset to [Kloppers] I don't have matric. He said to me but you are so talented, I don't think I need matric for you to work for SABC because I have seen your contribution while you were still freelancing.