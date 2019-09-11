I banned coverage of violent protests to protect public property - Hlaudi

Former SABC chief operations officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng stands by the decision he took to ban the public broadcaster from covering violent protests in May 2016.

Giving testimony before the deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday, Motsoeneng said that he took that decision as an individual and was guided by the Broadcasting Act.

“Chairperson, as the COO of the organisation, it is my role to take such decisions. I took that decision… and I stand by that decision. Wrong or right, you will have your findings because I think I did the right thing for the SABC,” said Motsoeneng.

“I consulted [then acting group CEO] Jimmy Matthews, I consulted [former board member Dr [Aaron] Tshidzumba but we agreed on that.”

Barring the coverage of violent protests was one of many controversial decisions Motsoeneng took during his controversy-ridden tenure as COO of the SABC. He was accused of running the broadcaster with an iron fist, accused by many of being merciless who defied him by electing to perform their duties as per the precept of broadcasting and SABC's long-standing principles and practices.