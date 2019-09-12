Board could not bulldoze me - Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng believes the public broadcaster's board thought it could push him around because he didn't have matric.

Motsoeneng, during his day two on the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday, said regardless of how he had been portrayed, his decisions were always in the best interests of the SABC.

"I think after people realised that they cannot bulldoze me, they realised that we have appointed the wrong person here, actually we were not supposed to appoint this one," he said.

"It seems as if it's a favour [appointing him] from where I was analysing it and interpreting it and chairperson, I'm very firm and you can't influence me if I don't agree with you easily," he said.

Motsoeneng had on numerous occasions locked horns with the board, chaired by Professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe, over some of its decisions.