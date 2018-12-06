Bail extension denied for Coligny farm murderers

The North West high court has declined to hear the application by two farm workers convicted for killing a teenager in Coligny to be released on bail.

Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte had approached the court in November 23 asking for their bail to be extended.This after the pair was convicted in October 17 2018 for the murder of Matlhomola Mosweu, who was killed in April 2017 after been accused of stealing sunflower heads in Rietvlei farm in Coligny, North West.

Handing down the judgment on Thursday, acting judge Daniel Matlapeng said the court cannot disregard and close its eyes to the pronouncement made by the trial court. "It simply does not have the jurisdiction or power to do that,” he said.