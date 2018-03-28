There were broken sunflowers at the farm where Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu was found‚ brigadier Clifford Kgorane told the North West high court on Wednesday.

Kgorane‚ who was assigned to take over the matter after Mosweu was killed‚ explained to the court that while doing his investigations‚ he saw tracks that were not clear on the footpath at the sunflower farm where Mosweu was found.

He said he also saw broken sunflowers at the farm. Kgorane was cross-examined by defense lawyer Pieter Smit during the murder trial against Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte.

The two are accused of killing Mosweu on April 20 last year. Smit‚ representing Schutte‚ was trying to get information about the evidence that Kgorane gave in court. Kgorane said he wanted the bakkie alleged to have been used by the two accused to be part of the investigation.