Broken sunflowers and unclear car tracks in Coligny murder case
There were broken sunflowers at the farm where Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu was found‚ brigadier Clifford Kgorane told the North West high court on Wednesday.
Kgorane‚ who was assigned to take over the matter after Mosweu was killed‚ explained to the court that while doing his investigations‚ he saw tracks that were not clear on the footpath at the sunflower farm where Mosweu was found.
He said he also saw broken sunflowers at the farm. Kgorane was cross-examined by defense lawyer Pieter Smit during the murder trial against Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte.
The two are accused of killing Mosweu on April 20 last year. Smit‚ representing Schutte‚ was trying to get information about the evidence that Kgorane gave in court. Kgorane said he wanted the bakkie alleged to have been used by the two accused to be part of the investigation.
Smit told Kgorane that there was no way that a vehicle could travel on the footpath at the farm leading to Scotland informal settlement because it was a sunflower field.
Yesterday Kgorane said the bakkie that carried Mosweu did not have traces of blood stains.
Mosweu was allegedly caught stealing sunflowers by the accused at Rietvlei a farm on April 20 last year.
According to the specialist forensic pathologist who conducted a post-mortem report‚ Moshweu died due to blunt force neck trauma.
The two accused are facing a charge of murder‚ kidnapping‚ intimidation‚ theft‚ unlawful possession of a firearm‚ unlawful possession of ammunition and pointing of a firearm. They were on a R5 000 bail.
The trial continues.