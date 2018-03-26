The key witness in a murder case of two farm workers accused of killing a Coligny teenager has explained what happened when he witnessed the assault last year.

This took place on Monday during the inspection in loco‚ after the lawyers of the two accused requested the North West high court to personally check out the crime scene before interrogating provincial organised crime head brigadier Clifford Kgorane.

Bonakele Bendel Pakisi was the only eyewitness. He said he saw Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard throw the victim‚ Matlhomola Mosweu‚ out of a moving bakkie.