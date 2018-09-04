Expert says paramedics flunked duty on Coligny teen
Emergency services expert told the North West High Court on Tuesday that the paramedics who attended to the scene where a Coligny teenager died did not perform basic medical intervention.
Owner of Platinum Emergency Care ambulances in Zeerust, Sumaya Rajan, said if medical procedures were performed the boy’s life might have been saved.
Rajan was called to testify by the defence team who were disputing the cause of Matlhomola Mosweu death.
Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte have been accused of throwing a16-year-old Mosweu off a moving bakkie in April 20 last year in Coligny.
During previous court proceedings, a specialist forensic pathologist who conducted a postmortem report said Mosweu died due to "blunt force neck trauma".
Rajan said Mosweu died due to poor aspiration because the paramedics did not suck out the blood from Mosweu’s lungs, and that they did not give him emergency oxygen as medical procedure for a person with neck and back injuries demands.
“They did nothing, all they did was what we call scoop and run with the patient,” Rajan said.
She said the ambulance officials also did not suction the patient and that they did not do proper head immobilisation.
“As a result the patient aspirated his own blood,” she said.
Doorewaard and Schutte are accused of Mosweu's murder. In their defence the pair said the caught the deceased stealing sunflower seeds at a farm, and bundled him in their bakkie.
Trial continues.