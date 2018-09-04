Expert says paramedics flunked duty on Coligny teen

Emergency services expert told the North West High Court on Tuesday that the paramedics who attended to the scene where a Coligny teenager died did not perform basic medical intervention.

Owner of Platinum Emergency Care ambulances in Zeerust, Sumaya Rajan, said if medical procedures were performed the boy’s life might have been saved.

Rajan was called to testify by the defence team who were disputing the cause of Matlhomola Mosweu death.

Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte have been accused of throwing a16-year-old Mosweu off a moving bakkie in April 20 last year in Coligny.

During previous court proceedings, a specialist forensic pathologist who conducted a postmortem report said Mosweu died due to "blunt force neck trauma".