Coligny murder accused says taking teen to hospital 'illogical'

One of the two farm workers accused of the murder of a Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu said he did not see the logic behind taking the severely injured boy to the clinic even after seeing him lying motionless on the ground.

Phillip Schutte, 34, said he did not notice any injuries on Mosweu after he and co-accused Pieter Doorewaard, 27, had allegedly pushed the teen off a moving bakkie. This was after the pair had allegedly caught Mosweu stealing a sunflower seeds at Rietvlei farm in Coligny in April last year.

Schutte told the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday that all he wanted to do was to go to the police station and report the incident as Mosweu was lying motionless on the ground.

“It’s not logical to take a seriously injured person and transport them to the hospital," Schutte said.

“I was afraid and did not have medical experience. I did not want to touch him because I could have made it worse.”