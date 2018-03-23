'Sunflower murder': Boy was 'still breathing at incident site'

The boy who was killed for allegedly stealing a sunflower head was still breathing when police arrived on the scene.

Warrant Officer Jeremia Moremi Modisane, who attended the scene in Coligny, North West, testified this in the North West High Court in Mahikeng yesterday.

He was called to the stand as the second witness to tell the court what happened when the two men accused of killing the boy - Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte - arrived at the police station on April 20 last year.

This was the day when 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu from Scotland informal settlement was allegedly killed by the two after accusing him of stealing a sunflower head.