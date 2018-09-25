Credibility of Coligny murder case witness put to test

The credibility of the sole witness in the case of Matlhomola Mosweu, the 16-year-old teenager who was allegedly killed by two farm workers in Coligny, North West, over a year ago, was thrown into the spotlight in the North West high court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor advocate Rapula Molefe submitted that through the state’s evidence and evidence before court, they have proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Molefe was submitting his heads of arguments in the murder trial against Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, who stand accused of killing Mosweu on April 20 last year after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads.

Molefe explained that there were essentially three facts that were disputed by the defence during previous trial proceedings. The facts were whether the deceased jumped off a moving vehicle, the cause of death and whether the sole witness on the case, Bonakele Pakisi, was at the crime scene.