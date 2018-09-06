Coligny teenager 'killed' for R60 worth of sunflower heads

A Coligny teenager was allegedly killed for about R60 worth of sunflower heads, the North West High Court heard on Thursday.

Phillip Schutte, the man accused of throwing out Matlhomola Mosweu from a moving bakkie, said the boy had five or six sunflower heads on his hands when he and his co-accused apprehended him.

Schutte said this after Judge Ronald Hendricks asked him how many sunflower heads the teen had. Schutte told the court that Mosweu and his friends dropped the alleged stolen sunflower heads and ran away after realising that they (he and co-accused Pieter Doorewaard) had seen them.

He said Doorewaard, however, stopped them in their tracks and loaded them into the bakkie the two were travelling in.

“Would you pay a lot of money for those sunflower heads?” judge Hendricks asked. “If I can estimate, it's approximately R50 or R60,” Schutte replied.

Schutte and Doorewaard are accused of killing Mosweu by throwing him out of a moving bakkie in April 20 last year. The case was postponed to September 25 to allow a counsel to prepare for arguments. Their R5000 bail was extended.