The legal representative of one of the North West farmers accused of killing a Coligny teenager on Thursday questioned the time frame of the boy’s death.

This was after the second witness‚ Warrant Officer Moremi Modisane‚ told the North West High Court that he had received a call from the local clinic that the boy‚ Matlhamola Jonas Mosweu‚ had died at approximately 11 am.

Modisane was called to explain what had happened on April 20 when the two accused‚ Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte‚ arrived at the police station to report the incident.

Advocate Pieter Smit‚ representing accused number two Schutte‚ asked how come he had called Schutte at approximately 11am when the clinic report stated that the teenager was only certified died at 11.39am.

“How can you phone accused number two at approximately 11 because the boy was not dead by then?” he asked.

Modisane said the two accused had reported that a boy had fallen off their bakkie while they were trying to drive him to the police station after allegedly catching him stealing sunflowers.