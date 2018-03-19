Coligny 'sunflower murder case' held up by tongue twister.

The North West High Court has adjourned for five minutes after the court interpreter could not translate the contents of the indictment.

Judge Ronald Hendricks asked the defence lawyers Hennie du Plessis and Pieter Smit and state prosecutor Rapula Molefe to talk in chambers after the interpreter could not pronounce the charges laid against the accused.

The accused‚ Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte‚ arrived in court wearing black jackets and black ties. They are facing charges of murder‚ intimidation‚ kidnapping‚ unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.