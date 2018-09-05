Expert disputes cause of farm death

An emergency care expert has claimed that a teenager who was allegedly killed by two farm workers might have died from aspiration.

Sumaya Rajan, a private emergency services company owner, told the North West High Court on Tuesday that Matlhomola Mosweu of Coligny could not have died due to neck injuries.

Rajan was taking the stand in the trial of Pieter Dooreward and Phillip Schutte, who are accused of killing Matlhomola, 16, after they accused him of stealing sunflower seeds from a farm.

Rajan disputed that the teen died from "blunt force neck trauma" as postmortem results stated. Rajan, who was reading the patient report performed on Mosweu at the crime scene, said specialist pathologist Ruweida Moorad got her facts wrong about what led to Matlhomola's death.

"In my opinion, the patient's breathing was compromised. He was lying with his body facing down, and when the body was turned over blood flowed back to [his] head and heart. That's when he started aspiration," she said.