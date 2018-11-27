Murdered Coligny teen's parents upset killers want bail extended

The family of Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu are devastated after hearing that two farm workers found guilty of killing their son want to spend the festive season outside jail.

Matlhomola’s father Saki Dingake said he was beginning to come to terms with the death of his son after the court had found the two men accused of killing him guilty.

“I was in a process of healing, now they have opened a healing wound. I doubt that I will ever heal if the court extends their bail,” he said.

On Friday, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte’s legal representatives approached the North West High Court arguing that it was within their clients' rights to have their bail extended while waiting to be sentenced.