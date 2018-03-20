Coligny 'sunflower murder' accused plead not guilty

Two North West farmers accused of killing a Coligny teenager have pleaded not guilty in all seven charges levelled against them.

Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard were accused of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in April last year by throwing him out of a moving bakkie.

The two were accusing him of stealing sunflower seeds.

They are also accused of kidnapping and intimidating a witness to the incident before stealing his cellphone.

Reading their plea explanation today at the North West high court, advocate Hennie du Plessis and advocate Pieter Smit said the two accused were not pleading guilty.

They said the deceased Matlhomola Mosweu jumped out of a moving bakkie.

They also denied having any contact with the main witness on the case.

They said Mosweu together with another child were caught stealing sunflower seeds, the other child managed to escape and they apprehended Mosweu and told him that they were taking him to the police station. They said he then jumped off the moving bakkie.

The two were charged with murder, intimidation, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, theft and pointing of a firearm.

The trial continues.