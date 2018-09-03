Farm workers' defence bids to discredit witness in boy's murder case

The defence team in a murder case against two farm workers accused of killing a Coligny teenager argued at the North West High Court on Monday that the accused never drove around with the victim and the sole key witness at the time of the incident.

Pieter Doornward and Phillip Schutte have been accused of throwing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu out of a moving bakkie in April 20 2017 in Coligny after accusing him of stealing sunflower at the farm. They face charges of with murder, kidnapping, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

They have however pleaded not guilty to all charges, adding that the deceased voluntarily jumped off the bakkie while they were driving him to the police station. Their statements were a contradiction to that of the only key witness Bonakele Pakisi who had told the court that he witnessed Mosweu being thrown out of a moving vehicle by the accused.