Lockdown taught me that South Africans crave for their own cooking – LesDaChef

In the first few months of the national lockdown, South Africans took to cooking like ducks to water. It felt like everybody had joined a national cook along. What chef Lesego Semenya, known as LesDaChef, learnt in this period is that South Africans hunger for representation in the culinary world.



SowetanLIVE caught up with the chef at a Fatti’s & Moni’s function at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg...