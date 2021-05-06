RECIPE | Broccoli and cheese soup
Who doesn't love a shortcut in the kitchen? This soup is made with ready-made cheese sauce saving time and effort
If you're not a fan of broccoli, you can replace it with the same amount of grated baby marrow or cauliflower or combo of both.
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 large onion, chopped
15ml (1 tbsp) butter
15ml (1 tbsp) flour
3 cups (750ml) vegetable or chicken stock
500g packet of fresh broccoli, washed and broken into florets
1 x 400ml sachet of ready-made cheese sauce
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 packet ready to eat croutons
Grated cheese, optional
Method:
- In a pot, fry the onion in the butter till just softening, then stir in the flour using a wooden spoon. Add the stock and stir through.
- Add the broccoli and bring to a simmer. Cook until the broccoli is just tender but NOT soggy.
- Remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon and process in a food processor or blender until chunky but not too smooth — you still want the soup to have some texture.
- Season the broccoli generously and return to the pot.
- Stir in the cheese sauce and heat through. If too thick add a little milk or cream.
- Dish into warmed soup plates and serve topped with croutons and extra grated cheese if desired.
