RECIPE | Broccoli and cheese soup

Who doesn't love a shortcut in the kitchen? This soup is made with ready-made cheese sauce saving time and effort.

If you're not a fan of broccoli, you can replace it with the same amount of grated baby marrow or cauliflower or combo of both.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 large onion, chopped

15ml (1 tbsp) butter

15ml (1 tbsp) flour

3 cups (750ml) vegetable or chicken stock

500g packet of fresh broccoli, washed and broken into florets

1 x 400ml sachet of ready-made cheese sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 packet ready to eat croutons

Grated cheese, optional

Method: