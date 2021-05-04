Media personality spills the tea on Jozi's best eateries

Let Anele be your foodie buddy

Most foodies will tell you they have a food spot that is known just by them, and only the deserving will get to taste the heaven that is on offer there. Indeed, many businesses rely on this word-of-mouth advertising and fierce loyalty.



For those who don’t have foodie friends, media personality Anele Mdoda has got your back. Mdoda, who anchors the Anele and The Club breakfast show on 947 radio station, is spilling all the tea about great foods and food places in Johannesburg. When asked what inspired the decision to make food one of the focal points of the breakfast show she had this to say:..