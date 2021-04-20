Kama takes shisanyama concept to another level
Innovation helps Gugs eatery navigate troubled waters
Gugulethu establishment 50 On Gugs has enjoyed local success and owner Sindile Kama, 53, says he enjoys catering to a local clientele and that his signature sausage pizza keeps them coming back for more.
The shisanyama is now eight years old and Kama says he’s enjoyed watching his business grow...
