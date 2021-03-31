Tashas' revamped menu a mouthwatering treat for all tastes
Guilt-free, hearty food to ward off the winter chills
The colder months make you want to eat more lush, decadent food that warms you from the inside. For those who eat out often but are looking for healthy options, these months are often the hardest, but fear not. Tashas has unveiled a mouthwatering, warm and filling menu that caters for vegetarians, vegans and meat eaters alike.
Yesterday, the media were treated to a sampling of their new menu. Owner Natasha Sideris says she is committed to giving patrons fresh, made-to-order food made possible by her 14-member strong kitchen staff...
