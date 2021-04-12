Tombstone finally erected two years later
Widow gets runaround from Bataung Memorials
Boitumelo Mabusela says she was put in a precarious position with her in-laws by tombstone manufacturer Bataung Memorials.
Mabusela ordered a tombstone for her late husband from the company in April 2019 but the stone was only erected nearly two years later in January and was incomplete...
