Food

Innovative entrepreneur opens Khayelitsha market to small-scale makers

Building bridges with wine

21 April 2021 - 10:43
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

Khayelitsha-born Lindile Nzaba is stocking his local taverns, restaurants, markets and households with wine. Nzaba, who has been running Khayelitsha’s Finest Wines, says he’s creating a bridge between small-scale vineyards, wine makers and cellar masters and the township.

“It’s actually a wine concept that was built to connect people,” he said. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X