Innovative entrepreneur opens Khayelitsha market to small-scale makers
Building bridges with wine
Khayelitsha-born Lindile Nzaba is stocking his local taverns, restaurants, markets and households with wine. Nzaba, who has been running Khayelitsha’s Finest Wines, says he’s creating a bridge between small-scale vineyards, wine makers and cellar masters and the township.
“It’s actually a wine concept that was built to connect people,” he said. ..
