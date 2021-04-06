Sale of sex toys on the rise as people explore more
The pandemic halted a lot of businesses but it appears to have been profitable for the adult sex toy industry, as those long days cooped up inside turned into hours of adult fun time. Sowetan spoke to two owners of online adult stores who say they definitely saw an increase in sales.
Nomagugu Mbongwa, 32, owner of Lushka, a three-year-old online adult store, says she saw a gradual increase in sales after the initial 21-day lockdown...
