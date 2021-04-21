Food

Level Seven an eatery with sky-high class

Upscale dining comes to the East

21 April 2021 - 10:44
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

There’s such an appeal to places that are a bit further than your normal hangouts. It’s that frission of excitement you get from discovering something new and that peace that comes from being far from the maddening crowd.  A peace that is translated and embodies the entire  Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar situated in the new OR Tambo Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre  in Kempton Park.

The eatery is a cozy cocoon of lush carpeting, sumptuous suede chairs and charcoal-grey interior that helps create a relaxed, luxurious unrushed feel...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X