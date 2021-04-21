Level Seven an eatery with sky-high class

Upscale dining comes to the East

There’s such an appeal to places that are a bit further than your normal hangouts. It’s that frission of excitement you get from discovering something new and that peace that comes from being far from the maddening crowd. A peace that is translated and embodies the entire Level Seven Restaurant & Sky Bar situated in the new OR Tambo Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre in Kempton Park.



The eatery is a cozy cocoon of lush carpeting, sumptuous suede chairs and charcoal-grey interior that helps create a relaxed, luxurious unrushed feel...